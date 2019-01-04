KP CM directs ministers to inquire about issues facing tribal people

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Friday said he directed the ministers to visit the tribal districts to inquire about the problems faced by the people of Fata.

“The merger of Fata with KP is a historical decision and this government is committed to transform the tribal districts into the most developed areas of the province,” Mehmood Khan said while addressing a jirga of the tribal elders, political and religious leaders during his visit to Bajaur tribal district in Khar.

The chief minister said ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ which had already been extended to most districts of the province would soon be extended to the tribal districts.

Commenting on the local government and provincial assembly elections in the tribal districts, he said the government had planned to hold those elections very soon.

He also attended the passing out parade of Bajaur Levies force recruits during the visit.

Earlier in November, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government would play its due role for ensuring provision of share to the Fata in the National Finance Commission award.

“Following the merger of the Fata the administrative and other matters should be resolved in such a manner that people should not face any difficulties,” he said.