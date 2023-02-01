KP CM directs steps to control air pollution

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has directed the quarters concerned to take resulted-oriented steps in order to control the air pollution in the province specially in Peshawar, and made it clear that we should not to be content only with temporary arrangements for the purpose but there is dire need to have all time solution to this issue.

He directed them to come up with an appropriate and realistic way forward to effectively resolve the issues regarding emissions from vehicles, factories and other sources causing air and environmental pollution, further directing to ensure cleanliness on regular basis throughout the city. “Officials of PDA, WSSP, Transport and Environment should make regular field visits and assess the overall activities regarding cleanliness, solid waste management and vehicles emission control”, he directed and said that, he personally will pay surprise visits to the sites in order to take stock of the ground realities to this effect; strict action would be taken against the officials responsible for poor performance.

These directives, he issued while chairing a meeting regarding air/ environmental pollution in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other relevant authorities attended the meeting. The participants made threadbare discussion on the air quality reports of Peshawar, major sources causing air pollution, proposed measures regarding improvement of air quality and other related matters. The progress report of Environmental Protection Agency was also presented in the meeting.

Briefing about the overall sources of pollution in Peshawar, it was informed that analysis showed that emissions from the transport sector made up 58.5 % of overall pollution whereas, other contributors included; Road Side Dust with 17.7%, Domestic burning 11.7%, Industry 6.6%, Waste burning 4.10% and Commercial burning 1.4%. The authorities told that, detailed appraisal/performance assessment of vehicle emission control have been carried out and shared with transport department adding that action was also under process accordingly.

They further informed that work is also in progress on conversion of traditional Brick Kilns into Zig zag technology; so far two models zigzag brick kiln have been constructed. A scheme for this purpose was reflected in the ADP of current fiscal year, under the first phase, a total of ten brick Kilns would be converted to Zig zag technology. TEVTA has also been asked to start special training classes for the specific sector of brick kiln for the purpose. It was informed in the meeting that, so far, 256 brick Kilns have been monitored, out of which 224 were issued EPOs and 32 were blown out through fire brigade with the help of district administration.

Similarly, a total of 39 steel mills have been monitored and EPO issued. With regard to the hospital waste management, a total of 69 hospitals were monitored and orders issued for proper incineration of the hospital waste. Besides the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2023 were being finalized and will be placed shortly before the provincial cabinet for approval. The authorities maintained that monitoring of marbles factories located at warsak road was being regularly carried out. A total of 126 units have been sealed and power supply disconnected in the last month.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that it is utmost necessary to control the air pollution at the current level as we cannot afford any negligence in this regard. He regretted that it is not enough to suppress the dust for some time by sprinkling water, but it is necessary to ensure its complete elimination adding that latest machinery available within the department should be utilized for this purpose. Syed Arshad Hussain Shah further said that along with other measures for environmental protection, a strong and an effective awareness campaign against pollution is also necessary. Each and every one has to play their part to protect the air from pollution, he concluded.