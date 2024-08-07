KP CM directs stern action against adulteration mafia

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has directed the quarters concerned to immediately complete the food testing lab being established in Peshawar for testing and registration of food products in the province, adding that all the resources required for this purpose would be provided on priority. He also directed them to ensure procurement of all the equipment required by the food authority as early as possible.

He was chairing a meeting of the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Wednesday. Provincial Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru, Additional Chief Secretaries Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Muhammad Abid Majeed, Secretary Health Adeel Shah and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing about the base line survey and drive recently conducted by the authority for milk quality testing in the province, it was informed that a total of 583 milk samples were tested in different districts of the province, out of which 541 samples were found substandard and adulterated. The authorities informed that 78% samples of local tank suppliers and 99% samples of inter provincial tank suppliers were declared adulterated, adding that cumulatively, 93% milk samples have been declared unhygienic and substandard.

The Chief Minister has expressed great concerns over adulteration of harmful chemical in milk and directed the authority to take stern action against adulteration mafia across the province.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also chaired a meeting of the transport department wherein matters with regard to introducing modern public transport facilities in Divisional Headquarters also came under discussion. The Chief Minister, on the occasion, directed the authorities of the transport department to complete the homework for introducing modern public transport in the divisional headquarters and solid proposals be submitted for approval within a week.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that providing quality transport facilities to the public is a part of the government’s priority areas adding that the provincial government would utilize all the resources required for this purpose. In the meeting, the Chief Minister has also directed quarters concerned to complete commercial plazas of BRT on fast track and prepare a business plan for the said plazas.

He has directed the PDA to speed up work on the Peshawar Ring Road upgrade project and said that steps should be taken to provide modern facilities on the Ring Road. Ali Amin Gandapur has also directed the authorities concerned for a plan to make BRT financially self-sufficient. Adviser to Chief Minister on Finance Muzamil Aslam, Secretary Transport Masood Younis, CEO Trans Peshawar and representatives of a private transport company also attended the meeting.