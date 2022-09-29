KP CM directs to accelerate survey of flood hit houses for early compensation

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed Technical Committee for Relief Fund to accelerate survey for damaged houses so that compensation grant would be distributed among flood affected. Addressing a meeting via video link at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday, KP CM said that the provincial government has prioritized timely relief of flood victims and directed to complete the survey at the earliest.

The meeting besides administrative secretaries of the line department was attended by Senator Sania Nishtar, and KP Chief Secretary, Shehzad Bangash. On the occasion, Director Planning Monitoring Reforms Unit (PMRU) briefed the participants about the progress on the ongoing survey of damaged houses in all the districts. It was told that teams of Claim Assessment Committee are using a mobile application to compile the data that was later confirmed by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and NADRA). The meeting was told that payments would be made through Khyber Bank after biometric confirmation. Speaking on the occasion, Senator Sania Nishtar appreciated the confirmation and evaluation process and directed to expedite the process for facilitation of flood affectees.

Related