KP CM directs to expedite work on Peshawar BRT project

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minster Mahmood Khan on Sunday made a surprise visit to Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

During the visit, Mahmood Khan witnessed the construction work at different points of the project and interacted with the labourers and the officials. He directed the authorities to expedite the pace of work on the Peshawar BRT project and added that he himself would monitor the project.

The KP chief minister also directed the officials to ensure standard and quality of the BRT project. He warned strict action over delay in the project.The chief minister said that the project should be completed within the stipulated time and with utmost transparency.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan,on September 29, had directed to complete Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project and Swat Motorway in time.

He had given these directions during a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in Peshawar.

The prime minister had said all projects should be completed within the stipulated time and with utmost transparency. He said setting up of hospitals’ boards and administrative reforms in the health sector should be completed at the earliest.