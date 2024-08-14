KP CM emphasizes unity on Independence Day

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, underscored the importance of unity and patriotism during a special ceremony held at the Civil Secretariat Peshawar to mark the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted that the essence of Pakistan’s national anthem is a call for unity and collective struggle, which is vital for any nation’s greatness and progress.

“Every word of our national anthem teaches us unity and patriotism. Nations achieve greatness through unified efforts,” the Chief Minister remarked. Reflecting on Pakistan’s past, he acknowledged the country’s greatness while lamenting the setbacks caused by certain poor decisions and policies. However, he urged the nation not to lose hope and instead to work with sincerity, dedication, and a clear purpose to restore Pakistan’s former glory.

Extending heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur offered special felicitations to Imran Khan, acknowledging his sacrifices for the country. He emphasized that this Independence Day is a moment to recommit to the vision of Pakistan as dreamt by Allama Iqbal, urging the nation to move forward with determination.

KP CM announces Rs5m for Arshad Nadeem

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday announced Rs5 million for Olympian gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

Addressing an event, he said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is promoting the sports activities in the province. “There is a need to bring our youth closer to sports instead of drugs,” said the chief minister.

The chief minister added that he will give prize money to the star athlete from his own pocket as he is the pride of Pakistan. “We’ll invite Arshad Nadeem to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to impart the training of javelin throw to our youth,” the CM said.