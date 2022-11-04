KP CM flays attack on Imran Khan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan as a highly condemnable and heinous act, adding that Imran Khan has become a formidable challenge for corrupt political parties who have been involved in looting the nation’s wealth for the past many decades. He said that these mafias have failed in maintaining the status quo and have now resorted to desperate measures in an attempt to clear their way to serve alien interests.

The Chief Minister remarked and made it clear that Imran Khan has no personal interests but is fighting for the rights of common citizens and the future of our upcoming generations; the entire nation stands with Imran Khan in his struggle against the corrupt system and will continue to support till the true independence of the nation.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Mahmood Khan said that political parties who feel threatened by the political stature of Chairman PTI Imran Khan are going to have all their fears turned into reality soon.

He made it clear that the component parties of PDM came into power through a regime change conspiracy by ousting a democratically elected government. After failing to address the nation’s problems, they are now in desperation and are trying to cling onto the government. However, the people of Pakistan have seen the gruesome politics of these mafias and will never accept their government because they represent vested interests.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Pakistan are well aware of the nefarious intentions of these political goons and will not accept their government under any circumstances. It is completely beyond comprehension that a mixture of ideologically different parties have unified against a national hero and are trying collectively to establish their worth but are failing time and again.

The Chief Minister went on saying that Imran Khan risked his life for the better future of Pakistan and has now become a symbol of bravery and courage. He said that the existing political scenario has established Imran Khan as the only national leader who can serve the federation effectively.

Mahmood khan made it clear that the imported rulers should not be under illusions; they are going to be exported very soon, adding that in the next general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will form the government with a huge majority across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mahmood Khan said that a leader who has the courage to go all out for the sake of his people and country deserves to lead the nation. Imran Khan and his followers will fight till their last breath for real independence and the future of the nation, he concluded.

