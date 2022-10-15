KP CM flays Opposition MPAs behavior

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people is our shared responsibility but the indifferent behavior and politicizing of natural calamity by opposition parties is highly reprehensible who have submitted application for reversal of their salary donation.

It is pertinent to mention here that in lieu of the recent floods, it was decided by the government that one-month salary will be donated by all the members of provincial assembly whereas appropriate deductions will also be made from the salaries of all the provincial government employees for carrying out relief activities.

The Chief Minister stated that due to recent heavy rains and flash floods, infrastructure worth billions of rupees has been damaged and thousands of families have been rendered homeless but the opposition parties instead of extending their support in rehabilitation of flood hit people are busy in political point scoring which has exposed the gruesome face of the opposition parties to the public.

In a statement issued here from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, the Chief Minister stated that behavior adopted by opposition MPAs is regrettable and has made it clear that the opposition parties have no interest in public welfare and resolution of public issues, their ultimate objective is to loot the national exchequer. He added that the non-serious attitude of the opposition parties has proved that component parties of PDM are not representative of people.

He remarked that the province is going through a very difficult situation, on one hand the funds of the province have been withheld by the imported government whereas on the other hand hurdles are being created in rehabilitation of flood victims as so far imported government has not paid even a single penny out of Rs 10 billion announced for rehabilitation of flood hit people. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is representative of its people and will leave no stone unturned till the rehabilitation of the last flood-affected person.

Mahmood Khan stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province where payment of compensation to the flood victims has initiated. In the first phase, we have provided relief to the flood victims and now we are taking steps to rehabilitate them and trying to re settle the displaced people as soon as possible, he concluded.