KP CM for allocation of adequate funds to all sectors

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: An important meeting was held on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair regarding preparation of draft Annual Development Program for the financial year 2024-25.

The meeting made threadbare discussion on proposed projects of Irrigation, Public Health Engineering and Road Sectors to be reflected in the upcoming ADP. Besides Provincial Minister for Irrigation Aqib Ullah Khan, Minister for Public Health Engineering, Pakhtunyar Khan, Minister for Communications & Works, Shakeel Khan and Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the meeting was attended by administrative secretaries and other high ups of the concerned departments.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the on-going and proposed new projects of these departments to be included in the ADP 2024-25. While issuing policy directives about new ADP, the Chief Minister directed the high ups of these departments to give top priority to the ongoing schemes specially those which are due for completion in the allocation of developmental funds further directing them not to propose any such scheme for the ADP which could not be completed within the stipulated time period adding that only such schemes be reflected in the ADP which are feasible in all respects.

The chair further directed that adequate funds be allocated each year for the schemes reflected in the ADP so that they could be completed timely. The Chief Minister made it clear that quality of work in developmental schemes would not be compromised at any cost. Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur directed the high ups of Public Health Engineering Department to come up with proposal of water filtration plants to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the citizens of provincial capital Peshawar adding that special attention be focused on the provision of clean drinking water to the people of southern districts of the province.

He further directed the high ups of PHE department to initiate strict actions against those reportedly involved in selling drinking water of government tubewells. The Chief Minister also directed the high ups of all the works departments to enhance the capacity of their respective departments to ensure effective monitoring of developmental schemes.