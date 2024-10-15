KP CM for implementation of minimum monthly wages

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has ruled out compromise on the rights of the labourers and directed the concerned authorities for the implementation of minimum monthly wages in any circumstances.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Labour Department here on Wednesday. Besides, the Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor, the Secretary Labour and Advocate General and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting. The meeting took various steps and decisions for the welfare of labourers and workers of the industrial units and brick kilns.

The chief minister directed the authorities for the opening of the bank accounts of labourers and workers of the industrial sector to transfer their salaries to them. The chief minister also directed the authorities to sit with the owners of industries and framed a comprehensive policy for the protection of the rights of labourers. He further directed for provision of protection to the employment of the workers of the industrial sector and a platform for the redressal of the complaints and prevention of injustice in this regard.

The chief minister further directed for fixation of a job quota for employment of the local labourers and its strict implementation. He on this occasion said that workers of brick kilns are met with cruelty and excesses and said that they will not allow the exploitation of those workers in any circumstances and directed for special focus on the prevention of excesses with workers of brick kilns.

The chief minister said that the provision of justice and protection to the rights of such oppressed class of the society is the responsibility of the government and directed the concerned authorities to register brick kilns and compile data of labourers working in them. The chief minister also directed the authorities of the Labour Department to prepare a line of action to protect all rights of the brick kiln workers and ensure the provision of incentives announced by the government for them. He has also directed the speedy completion of the digitization process for better management of the Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI).