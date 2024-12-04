KP CM Gandapur moves IHC against D-Chowk protest case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the D-Chowk protest case.

As per details, CM Gandapur filed a petition to challenge the case registered against him at the Secretariat police station after PTI protest at D-Chowk.

Gandapur, through his counsel Haji Ajmal Khan Mohmand, has urged the court to remove terrorism charges from the case.

The petition argues that the protesters had exercised their constitutional right to peaceful assembly, but the police registered a terrorism case against them.

The case was registered on November 26 at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad.

Gandapur’s counsel has requested the IHC to suspend the FIR or terrorism charges until a final decision is made.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal woes continue as multiple cases have been filed against founder Imran Khan, along with leaders and protesters who took part in the recent unrest in the federal capital

According to reports, among those named in the eight cases are PTI founder, Imran Khan and former First Lady Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and other key figures.

The cases also include prominent individuals such as Salman Akram Raja, Sheikh Waqas Akram, local leadership, and thousands of unidentified people.

The charges have been filed at various police stations, including Shahzad Town, Sihala, Bani Gala, Khanna, Shams Colony, Tarnol, Noon, and Nilore.

The charges cover a range of offences, including terrorism, violation of the Assembly Act, attacks on police, abduction, interference with government duties, and violations of Section 144.

PTI initiated its march towards Islamabad on November 24, following a final call from its founder. The government set up roadblocks in an attempt to prevent the protesters, but they managed to break through and reached the Blue Area.