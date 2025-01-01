KP CM Gandapur reiterates loyalty to Imran Khan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday reaffirmed his loyalty to the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.

After a meeting with Khan at Adiala Jail, Gandapur said in a video statement, “Imran’s decision is my decision; whatever decision he makes, I will accept it.”

“My leader is Imran Khan. I am bound by whatever statement he makes. I will dissolve the government when he says so,” said Gandapur.

He said “Opponents, listen! As long as we are alive, no one can undo Imran Khan.”

“Identify Imran Khan’s enemies. These people are harming you, your cause and your movement,” he said.