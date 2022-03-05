KP CM, Governor, Corps Commander visit blast site

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Mini-ster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan along with Governor Shah Farman and Corps Commander Pesha-war Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed Saturday paid a visit to Imam Bargah Hussain A-bad at Kohati Gate Pesha-war and offered Fateha for the martyrs of Koocha Risaldar tragic incident.

They expressed sympathies with the elders of Shia community and relatives of those who lost their lives in the incident and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured ones.

On this occasion, the incident was condemned in the strongest possible words and resolve to fight the menace of terrorism till the end was reiterated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor, Chief Minister and Corps Com-mander said that the entire nation needs to understand the common enemy’s mo-tives behind such incidents which is nothing but to divide the nation; and urged that the whole nation sho-uld demonstrate unity and fight back the enemy with the spirit of national unity.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the loss inflicted by the tragedy was huge and irreparable which could not be compensated in any form but the government is fully committed to get to the culprits and bring them to justice.

Speaking on occasion. Commander Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed said that with the support of the government and the public, security forces committed to eradicate the menace of terrorism; and coordination amongst all the relevant entities is being further improved for the purpose.

