KP CM, Governor visit Aman Jirga site

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Friday paid a visit to the site of Aman Jirga being organized in District Khyber to take stock of the security and other arrangements for the Jirga.

Provincial government representatives, high ups of the relevant divisional and district administration and police officers were also present on this occasion. The Chief Minister on the occasion, was briefed about the security and other arrangements for the Jirga.

The Chief Minister has directed the administration to take immediate steps for providing all necessary facilities for the Jirga, adding that water, temporary washrooms, lighting, medical camps, and other essential facilities must be provided on priority basis further directing them to provide five thousand blankets for the Jirga participants.

The participants on this occasion expressed pleasure over the visit of Chief Minister, took selfies, and chanted slogans of “Long live the Chief Minister.” Prayers were also offered for durable peace in the country on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, visited the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Jirga ground in Khyber district to review the security situation.

He was accompanied by Jalal Khan Member Provincial Assembly of PMLN, Riaz Mehsud Commissioner Peshawar Division, district administration officials, and relevant police officers, Governor Kundi reviewed the arrangements for an upcoming event in the ariiea.

The Governor was briefed by local authorities regarding security measures and other arrangements for the event to ensure peace and safety. Governor Kundi directed the concerned authorities to ensure peace, security, and the protection of the public, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order in the province. It is worth mentioning here that PTM is holding a three-day Jirga against the worsening law and order situation in the province.