KP CM greets Imran

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has extended his heartfelt felicitations to chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan, Senior Party Leadership, party candidates and workers on their sweeping victory in the by-elections adding that the results of the elections have strengthened and established the long standing narrative of chairman Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan.

Mahmood Khan added that the by-elections have proved as a national referendum against the imported government as the conglomerate of 13 political parties in PDM have lost against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

In a statement issued here from the Chief Minister Secretariat, Mahmood Khan stated that PTI has become invincible and as the only political party at national level that is truly representative of its people. He added that the entire nation stands with Chairman PTI Imran Khan and it has been established without doubt that PTI is the only party who will form government with two third majority in the upcoming general elections.

The Chief Minister added that the recent joining of hundreds of independently elected local government chairmen and the results of the by-elections have wiped out the politics of all parties in PDM from grass root to national level and it has become clear that the remains of the incompetent and selfish rulers are soon going to be erased from the history of Pakistan. The Chief Minister maintained that PTI is the only party who is representing the entire federation and is working for the uplift and development of the nation without any nepotism.

He maintained that not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but people across the country stand with PTI’s dynamic leadership and believe that only Imran Khan is capable to steer the country out of the current socio-economic crisis.

Mahmood Khan on this occasion showed his gratitude to people from the entire country especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for their support and confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan adding that the people have once again proved that they stand with PTI and will go all out to get rid the country from corrupt political mafia. He said that the results of by-elections have buried the politics of parties associated with PDM adding that the imported rulers stole the mandate of nation through conspiracies against PTI government and now, after the results of by-elections, they should apologize to the nation and immediately step down because they have lost their moral legitimacy.

Related