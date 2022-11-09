F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the imported federal government, that came into existence under the regime change conspiracy, is now at the brink of extinction as they have lost on all fronts due to their incompetence and selfish policies. The self-centered policies of the imported rulers have devastated the national economy, making the life of ordinary citizens miserable.

The Chief Minister said that the Pakistani nation has a crucial decision to make; they will have to play their role in eradicating corrupt practices from politics in order to steer the country out of the prevailing politico-economic crisis.

In his statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday, Mahmood Khan said that PTI is the only political party that is representative of the federation and is striving for the rights of its citizens. This is evident from the fact that 14 corrupt political parties, in the shape of PDM, have formed a unified front against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. Liberals, nationalists, conservatives, religious and various other political parties have united and put their so-called ideologies to the wind in an attempt to subdue Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. This is proof that all the component parties of PDM have been using their ideologies to mislead the masses for the past many decades and get into power for looting the nation’s wealth.

The Chief Minister said that the PTI-led previous federal government, despite numerous challenges, had put the national economy on track of development and taken visible steps to restore the national prestige and identity not only within the region but at the international level. Unfortunately, the self-centred political elements involved in PDM resorted to a conspiracy and toppled a democratically elected government to restore their heinous reign and resume serving alien interests.

The Chief Minister lamented that the parties associated with PDM are silent on the current economic crisis, adding that these parties used a false narrative, which was focused on inflation, during the PTI-led Federal government. Mahmood Khan clarified that the international recession and inflation due to Covid-19 was used as an excuse to misguide the masses despite the fact that Pakistan’s economy performed well during the covid-19 pandemic.

The descension of the national economy during the past six months has played havoc with the lives of common citizens, even the essential commodities of daily use have gone beyond the reach of the common man. Mahmood Khan went on saying that serving the nation’s interests has never been the agenda of the component parties of PDM; they have always been concerned about serving alien interests to remain in power and loot the nation’s wealth.

The Chief Minister made it clear that whatever the imported rulers do, they will never succeed in their nefarious ambitions because their reality has been revealed, adding that people have rejected them and will never support them. He said that the results of recent by-elections in various constituencies of the country are evidence enough that people only trust in the dynamic and sincere leadership of PTI. It was just a trailer, the upcoming general elections will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the PDM, the chief minister said and added that PTI will form the government in all provinces and at the Center.

The Chief Minister further stated that despite all efforts and conspiracies, imported political goons have failed to reduce the public popularity of PTI and faced defeat on all fronts, adding that PTI is truly representative of its people, who will continue to fight against the corrupt rulers till true independence is achieved.

Related