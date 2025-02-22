KP CM inagurates Jaroba Dam

Syed Waliullah Shah

NOWSHERA, PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited Nowshera district on Saturday, where he formally inaugurated the newly constructed Jaroba Dam. He was accompanied by provincial ministers Aqibullah Khan, Mian Khalique-ur-Rehman, and MNAs and MPAs elected from Nowshera.

Constructed at a cost of PKR 777 million, the 115-foot-high and 697-foot-wide dam is expected to bring 930 acres of barren land under cultivation by providing 4.65 cusecs of irrigation water. Additionally, a 6.15-kilometer-long canal has been constructed to facilitate irrigation in adjacent villages. Apart from irrigation, the dam will also improve water storage and supply for domestic use. It is set to provide 0.75 cusecs of drinking water, benefitting a population of 22,000 people.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ali Amin Gandapur said “The provincial government has successfully completed the Jaroba Dam project, now local communities should utilize it immensely.” To address the drinking water shortage, he announced an additional Rs 20 million for water supply projects in the area. Furthermore, he pledged the construction of the remaining two kilometers of road and announced the inclusion of a Rural Health Center (RHC) in Jaroba in next year’s budget.

In a significant move to support underprivileged families, the Chief Minister announced a special solar system package for 250 deserving households in Jaroba. “The government is well aware of the challenges faced by the people and is committed to addressing them on a priority basis,” he assured.

Expressing concern over the region’s underdevelopment, Gandapur lamented, “It is unfortunate that this area still remains backward in this era.” Addressing the youth, he urged them to pursue education and uphold strong moral values, as these are the true pathways to progress. He emphasized that the provincial government is creating opportunities for young people across all sectors to help them move forward in life.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Saturday attended the convocation ceremony of the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences) Peshawar where he awarded degrees and gold medals to graduating students. A total of 260 graduates received their degrees, while six outstanding students were honored with gold medals and another six with silver medals.

The convocation was also attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, IM Sciences management and faculty members, graduates, and their parents. Addressing the convocation, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur felicitated the graduates, their parents, and the university faculty and said that as graduates are stepping into professional life, they should contribute to the progress of the country and the province through hard work and dedication.

Announcing a major initiative, the Chief Minister stated, “We are launching an interest-free loan program worth PKR 2 billion to support professional degree holders in starting their own businesses and startups” adding that graduates should not focus solely on securing jobs but should explore opportunities in entrepreneurship and innovation. He further highlighted that nations investing in modern research and sciences today will lead the future. “Pakistan’s economic future depends on research, innovation, and locally-driven startups,” he asserted. Expressing his delight at attending the convocation of a prestigious institution like IM Sciences, the Chief Minister remarked, “It is always a pleasure to visit institutions that are self-sustainable, as true autonomy lies in self-sufficiency.”