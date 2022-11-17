KP CM inaugurates newly completed projects

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister paid a day-long visit to Dir Lower and Malakand districts on Thursday where he inaugurated newly completed projects and laid the foundation stone of various new projects worth billions of rupees. According to the details, the Chief Minister formally performed the ground breaking of mega project Swat Motorway Phase-II near Chakdara interchange. The 88 Km long Swat Motorway Phase-II starting from Chakdara and culminating at Fatehpur will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 36.404 billion.

Initially, this Motorway would have four lanes extendable to six lanes in the future. As many as 9 interchanges at various sites and 8 bridges on the river Swat would be constructed under the project. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed Swat Motorway Phase-II as a flagship project for the sustainable development of the area and said that the project on completion would prove to be a masterpiece of road communication.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sanam Dam project at Asbanr, Tehsil Adinzai district Dir lower, which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 2 billion. Sanam dam, having a designed discharge capacity of 10 cusecs, would cultivate a command area of 2150 acres. The Chief Minister termed these projects of vital importance for the food security of the province, adding that the CRBC project has also been approved. Its completion would cultivate around 4 lakh acres of land. Mahmood Khan stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mostly depends on other provinces in terms of agricultural produce and that’s why the provincial government is working to make this province self-sufficient in this regard.

Mahmood Khan on the occasion also inaugurated, newly established projects “Chakdara Bypass road” and “Special Education Complex Chakdara” which have been completed at a total cost of Rs. 540 million. Similarly, he performed the ground breaking of a Public Park Chakdara, the construction of BS block at Govt. Degree College Gulabad and the construction of a stadium at Asbanr.

Later on, the Chief Minister, during his visit to district Malakand, performed the ground breaking of Burn & Trauma Centre, Thalassemia Centre and Cardiology Unit at District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.212 billion. The Chief Minister stated that the Burn/ Trauma Centre, Thalassemia Centre and Cardiology Unit as unique and first ever facilities in the whole division, adding that almost 0.721 million population of district Malakand and 1.953 million population of district Dir Lower/ Upper, Bajur and Swat would be facilitated from the project. Additionally, the projects will also help in reducing the burden on the Tertiary Care Hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Government Degree College and a Public Library at Batkhela.

While addressing public gatherings in Tehsil Adenzai and Batkhela, the Chief Minister stated that imported Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is a certified bandit who has embezzled the funds of flood and earthquake affectees. The time of Fazal ur Rehman has passed and now his son is involved in making money by taking commissions on contracts and posting/ transfers of officials. He made it clear that currently, the country is ruled by a selected and imported political group that has nothing to do for the country and its people, adding that the personal assets of the imported cabinet are lying abroad; these political goons have always been involved in looting the national exchequer and even this time they have been placed into power through conspiracy against a democratically elected government with the only aim to abolish corruption cases against them and to save their wealth obtained through illegal means and practices.

The chief minister regretted that decisions are being made in London and a fugitive has been entrusted with the future of Pakistan, adding that the patriotic people of this country should have the right to decide the destiny of the nation. Mahmood Khan reiterated that people from Malakand Division will contribute with full strength in the real independence march in order to get rid of the incompetent rulers imposed on the country and to secure the future of the nation.

The Chief Minister said that his government believes in the investment in human development and for this purpose multiple projects are being executed in the different parts of the province. He said that development activities are in full swing in the province despite the financial constraints created by the imported federal government. He added that the imported government has withheld the budgeted share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including developmental funds of the Newly Merged Tribal districts and has resorted to indifference to sabotage the development process in the province.

Touching upon the development activities in district Dir Upper and Lower, the Chief Minister said that the paper work of Dir Motorway Project is also in the final stages and the project would formally be inaugurated soon. Besides, various schemes of road communication in district Dir would be executed in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank. These projects on completion would provide an integrated road network and promote trade and tourism activities in the region.

