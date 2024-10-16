KP CM inaugurates residential apartments at Nowshera

Syed Waliullah Shah

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday, visited Jalozai in District Nowshera, where he inaugurated the low-cost housing scheme (residential apartments) under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP).

This housing scheme, covering an area of 150 kanals, has been implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 billion. The scheme would have a total of 1,320 apartments, each with a covered area of 780 square feet. The scheme is specifically designed for people with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000.

The eligibility criteria (monthly income) is verified by NADRA and the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority. Under the scheme, each apartment received a subsidy of Rs. 300,000 from the federal government and 400,000 rupees from the provincial government with the purpose to provide affordable housing facilities to the middle and lower-income segments of the society. In the first phase of the scheme, 116 apartments have been allotted, whereas work on remaining apartments is in progress.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a sports complex in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Scheme, Jalozai, which has been completed at estimated cost of Rs 17 million. The complex includes a squash court, futsal ground, artificial tennis and basketball courts, as well as a 500-meter long jogging track. The central park covers a total area of 42 kanals, with 8 kanals allocated for sports facilities. Provincial cabinet members Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Dr. Amjad Ali, MPA Mian Umar Kakakhel, Commissioner Peshawar and others were also present.

Kokikhel tribe ends 75 days long sit on Torkham Road: A Jirga of elders from the Kuki Khel tribe of District Khyber called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, at the Chief Minister’s House and held extensive consultations on the issue of repatriation of temporary displaced people of Kuki Khel tribe to their native areas.

MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPAs Sohail Afridi and Abdul Ghani Afridi, Commissioner Peshawar, Secretary Relief, Deputy Commissioner Khyber and others were also present on the occasion. It was agreed in the meeting to immediately initiate the registration process for the return of residents to areas which have been cleared whereas for the remaining displaced families, it was decided to hold a meeting with the relevant institutions next week to develop a timeline and action plan for their repatriation.

Following the Chief Minister’s assurance, the Jirga announced the cancellation of a proposed march towards Tirah and ended their sit-in on the Torkham Road, which had been staged for the last 75 days. The Jirga expressed full confidence in the Chief Minister’s commitment for the repatriation of the displaced persons and lauded his leading role in resolving the issue of October 11, peacefully.

“The Chief Minister’s wisdom and able leadership prevented bloodshed and resolved the issue in peaceful manner” they remarked and expressed profound appreciation for his crucial role in this regard and said “As the Chief Minister had successfully resolved the October 11 and Bannu issues, we trust that he will also address our concerns”, they remarked. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appreciated the Kuki Khel elders for reposing trust to resolve the issue and assured them that he would make every possible efforts to live up to their expectations. He stated that a meeting with relevant stakeholders would be held next week to finalize a plan for the repatriation and rehabilitation of the displaced people.

The Chief Minister said that the tribal people have made tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism, leaving their homes and enduring hardships for the sake of peace in the country. He reassured them that the return and resettlement of these people is a priority of his government. On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to commence the process for procurement of necessary items for the return and resettlement of the displaced families.