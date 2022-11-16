KP CM inaugurates uplift projects in Dir

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the federal government has cut the funds meant for the merged districts and the province share in the national finance commission (NFC) to create difficulty for this province. He was addressing the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf workers at the Timergara Shaheed Chowk and later talking to the media here on Wednesday. The CM said the federal government had to pay Rs 62 billion to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that was its constitutional right but the government had withheld it.

The chief minister said that he was visiting Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Bajaur to motivate party workers for the ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’. He asked the party workers and general public to participate in a large number in the PTI Azadi March. The CM said the PTI had been struggling only for fresh, fair and transparent elections in the country. He said the people were not ready to accept the ‘imported’ government. The chief minister said the PTI wanted to empower the masses. The rally was also addressed by former federal minister Murad Saeed while the Lower Dir lawmakers including MNA Syed Mahboob Shah, special assistant to chief minister on prisons MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan, DDAC chairman Liaqat Ali, MPAs Humayun Khan and Azam Khan and PTI tehsil chairmen were also present. The CM said that the aim of his visit was to inaugurate different development projects and to mobilize the party workers for the Haqiqi Azadi March.

Earlier on his arrival to Timergara the Lower Dir deputy commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan briefed the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan regarding the ongoing development projects in the district. The elected representatives, heads of provincial departments, District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Shahzad Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Tariq Khan, former MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, Tehsil Nazim Khall Ashraf Salar, Tehsil Nazim Blambat Asim Shuiab were also in attendance. The CM inaugurated the construction of Balambat Children’ Park, construction of main Timergara Khwar road, Andheri RCC bridge, improvement of the Jail-Timergara road, construction of Kumbar Maidan bypass road, construction of Taka Tak to Haya Serai bridge, construction of Maidan to Barawl tunnel, up-gradation of Category D Hospital Lal Qila to Category C and announced the establishment of the Talash tehsil.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible. He said that the completion of the projects approved by the present government would bring development and prosperity in the near future. The Chief Minister would also inaugurate the Sanam Dam, Chakdara bypass road, Asbanr Children Park and other development projects in the Adenzai sub-division during his visit on Thursday (today).

Addressing the workers the PTI former federal minister Murad Saeed said that Imran Khan was paying the cost of ‘Absolutely Not’ as he had refused the Americans to give them air space. He said the PTI wanted real independence in Pakistan. He said that Pukhtun could not be subjected to force. He said that no more injustice would be tolerated with Pukhtun. He said the people of Dir, Swat and Bajaur firmly stood against the militants that forced the militants to leave the region.

Related