KP CM launches tree plantation drive

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The caretaker Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan on Wednesday launched Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign 2023 by planting a sapling in the lawn of Chief Minister’s House Peshawar.

Provincial caretaker cabinet members Bakht Nawaz Khan, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel and relevant higher authorities of the forest department were also present on the occasion. Briefing the chief minister about monsoon plantation drive, it was told that during the campaign, more than 13 million saplings will be planted across the province.

The chief minister was also informed that under the 10 billion tree project, the total area of forests in the province has been increased by 6.3%. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister lauded the efforts of KP forest and wildlife department in promoting tree plantation.