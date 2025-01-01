KP CM: No compromise on provincial autonomy

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday strongly rejected the ongoing political speculation surrounding the proposed Minerals Bill, asserting that there would be no compromise on provincial autonomy.

In a statement, CM Gandapur emphasized that the bill does not contain any clauses that transfer provincial powers to any federal body or institution. “The speculation circulating on social media is completely baseless and contrary to the actual content of the bill,” he stated.

He condemned what he called unfounded propaganda and clarified that the draft law explicitly ensures that neither the federal government nor the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was being granted any authority over the province’s mineral resources. Gandapur urged critics to read the bill themselves or consult legal experts if needed, rather than formulating narratives without proper understanding. “This kind of uninformed political discourse is inappropriate,” he added.

Highlighting the performance of the current system, he noted that the province had seen a revenue increase of Rs. 3.5 billion in the mines and minerals sector. He also assured that if necessary, the government was open to making amendments to the bill, but stressed again that provincial rights will be fully protected. He appealed to all stakeholders to base their opinions on facts rather than assumptions to avoid dragging the province into unnecessary political conflict.

Gandapur approves setup of a state-of-the-art safari park: In a major initiative to promote tourism and recreational activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art safari park in Nowshera district. Chairing a meeting of the Department of Forests and Environment on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed that the project be included in the next Annual Development Programme (ADP) for execution on ground.

Adviser to the Chief Minister, Musawir Khan, along with senior officials from the Departments of Forests and Environment, Finance, and Planning & Development, attended the meeting. During the session, officials briefed participants on various aspects of the proposed safari park. It was told that the proposed safari park will span 560 acres—twice the size of the Lahore Safari Park—and will be established in Misri Banda, Nowshera, where government land is readily available.

The site has been deemed highly suitable for such a project based on its location.The park is estimated to cost Rs. 3.5 billion and is expected to be completed within three years. It will feature comprehensive facilities for tourists, including a botanical garden, bird enclosures, an aviary, a cultural village, and a natural history museum. The primary objectives of the park are to provide recreational opportunities to the public, conserve wildlife and plant species, promote eco-tourism, and create green employment opportunities.

It was further informed that the provincial government anticipates an annual revenue of approximately Rs. 360 million from the park once operational. The Chief Minister instructed authorities to immediately transfer the designated government land to the Forest Department. He emphasized that the park should be environmentally friendly and incorporate minimal grey infrastructure in its design. He also directed that, in addition to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, all other viable implementation models be explored for the project.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Labour Day, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, paid tribute to labourers and acknowledged their vital role in the country’s development. He has said this day reminds us of the hard work of the labourers who silently power our economy, build our cities, and lay the foundation for progress. Behind every building, road, and working institution is the effort of a hardworking labourer, and their sacrifices are our greatest strength.