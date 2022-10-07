KP CM okays disbursement of compensation for flood hit houses

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has formally approved the disbursement of compensation amount for the rehabilitation of flood damaged houses and directed that the provision of compensation packages to this effect would be initiated from the most affected District of D.I Khan tomorrow.

Furthermore, keeping in view the extensive damages in District Baluchistan due to the recent flash floods, Mahmood Khan directed to allocate 20% of the donations collected in the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for undertaking health and livestock related relief activities in Baluchistan. He said that seven health teams will leave for Baluchistan province today whereas livestock teams have been deputed who are already taking part in relief activities in District Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Jafarabad and Sobatpur, the most affected Districts in Baluchistan province.

He was chairing a meeting of the committee set up to oversee the management and utilization of Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund. Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash, Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Administrative Secretaries of other concerned departments, Director General PDMA and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The forum reviewed the mechanism for utilization of funds and decided that the provision of compensation packages would be started from heavily affected Districts of DI Khan and Tank. According to details, compensation package of Rs.4 lac per house would be provided for completely damaged whereas Rs. 160,000 each to the partially damaged houses.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to go all out to ensure that each and every penny of these funds is provided to the deserving people and made it clear that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister said that rehabilitation of flood affectees is the top most priority of his government and billions of rupees have been allocated for this purpose. He went on saying that despite severe financial constraints, the provincial government has made substantial increase in the compensation packages to ensure maximum relief.

Mahmood Khan maintained that the ultimate goal is to help the beleaguered humanity and enable them to return to their normal lives adding that the provincial government is not only taking concrete steps to rehabilitate the flood affectees of the province, but is also extending its all-out support to brothers and sisters affected by floods in Baluchistan province.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that a transparent and multilayered mechanism has been adopted to ensure judicious disbursement of flood relief funds. Initial assessment of damages is personally reviewed and approved by the District Administration followed by scrutiny through PDMA and final verification by NADRA after which compensation amount is directly transferred to the bank accounts of affectees.

