KP CM okays proposals to strengthen police dept

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has principally approved several proposals for strengthening of the police department in the province, especially in the newly merged districts, adding that peace is paramount for progress and development. Mahmood Khan has reiterated his stance for extending all available resources to strengthen the police department on modern lines as per contemporary requirements.

Chairing the 10th meeting of the Provincial Task Force, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan principally approved the establishment of CTD headquarters in all districts of the province. However, he directed to put in place an interim arrangement till the establishment of proper infrastructure, enabling the department to discharge its responsibilities in an effective manner.

Matters related to police mobility in the newly merged districts, housing, shortage of officers from the Police Service of Pakistan, shortage of women police force in the merged districts and police specific trained force in the merged districts were discussed in detail during the meeting.

In order to enhance the professional capacity of policing and to meet the requirements of human resource in the newly merged areas, Chief Minister directed to simplify the recruitment process so as to ensure timely filling of vacant posts and the recruitment of locals in the NMDs.

The chair also directed to work out modalities for the formation of a provincial cadre for police services in order to address the deficiency of qualified staff. He principally agreed with the proposal for provision of a Counter Terrorism Allowance for officials of the Counter Terrorism Department, in addition to bringing the pay of police department officials at par with the Civil Secretariat employees. He directed the concerned officials to submit the proposals to the concerned committee and work out the modalities in this regard for final approval by the government.

In order to strengthen the Counter Terrorism Department, the Chief Minister principally agreed with the proposal for creation of the post of Additional Inspector General along with other relevant posts, directing that the process should be completed by next week. Additionally, approval was also accorded for the hiring of technical experts along with giving access to the Counter Terrorism Department to technical data. For the purpose, the chair directed to take up the matter with relevant federal departments to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

Furthermore, to provide sufficient incentives, the forum also agreed to give hard area status to the newly merged districts for which the matter will be taken up with the relevant forums. The Chief Minister stated that provision of arms, gadgets and other necessary equipment should be ensured on war footings adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is a professional institution which has rendered many sacrifices in maintaining the law and order situation in the province. He assured complete cooperation in bringing the police department at par with contemporary needs, adding that technical development is paramount in this regard to ensure efficient service delivery and also provide safety to police personnel during their duties.

With regard to the shuhada and food package, Mahmood Khan directed the concerned officials to implement the revised packages immediately as already announced earlier. The Chief Minister also directed to ensure stern accountability as envisaged in the Police Act 2017 as it will not only ensure that officials are aware of their respective roles but will also motivate them to be more responsible and proactive. The Chair concluded that peace and development go hand in hand and the provincial government will utilize all its resources to ensure that peace prevails and the police department is well equipped for the purpose.

Related