KP CM orders arrest of armed men

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered the immediate arrest of armed individuals impersonating government officials in the province.

In a statement, CM Gandapur revealed that some armed men are interfering in government and non-government matters and he had apprised the Apex Committee meeting of those individuals impersonating government officials. The chief minister noted that the provincial government, police, and public have reservations about these armed men. He directed the police to take action and arrest these elements, and appealed to the public to identify them.

Gandapur praised the resolution of the Bannu issue through dialogue with local elders, party leaders, and administration. He announced the formation of a committee to address the matter, which will meet with him tomorrow. The CM reiterated his commitment to serving the public, stating, “We are public representatives and will continue to support the people, address their concerns, and meet their expectations.”