KP CM reaches provincial assembly session after ‘arrest drama’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Sunday unexpectedly reached the provincial assembly after it’s claimed that he was arrested in the federal capital.

Mystery shrouded the disappearance of CM Gandapur, who according to his party PTI, was abducted by the security agencies from Islamabad. However, the government denied his arrest and claimed that he had escaped from the KP House in Islamabad after disguising himself.

The ongoing session of the KP assembly has already adopted a resolution over the disappearance of the chief minister.

However, later he reached the assembly session and was warmly received by his party MPs.

More to follow.