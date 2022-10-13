KP CM review law and order situation in province

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Under direction of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in the province was held here on Thursday with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash in the chair. The meeting discussed at length the overall law and order situation in the province, especially Swat, the newly merged districts including Lakki Marwat and expressed satisfaction that the law and order situation is under control and the people need not to worry.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, Inspector General Police, High ups from 11 Corps, Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers and senior officers of law enforcement agencies. The concerned officers informed the forum in detail about the law and order of their respective areas.While informing the meeting about the actions taken by the law enforcement agencies so far, it was told that 155 law enforcement personnel have lost their lives and 369 personnel have been injured.

At the same time, the law enforcement agencies killed 162 terrorists in operations against terrorists, 06 were arrested while 12 were arrested in injured condition, one suicide bomber was arrested alive and investigation started. Apart from this, 44 IEDs, 31 hand grenades, 04 mines, 07 rockets, 09 mortars and 48 kilos of ammunition were recovered. The meeting was further told that apart from miscreants, some anti social elements and criminals’ hands are also involved in disrurbing the public peace of the province.

It was decided in the meeting that anti-state and anti-social elements will not be allowed to disrupt public order and those trying to disturb peace will be dealt with an iron hands. In this context, committees of civil administration, police, CTD and law enforcement military and sensitive agencies were formed at the district level to keep close watch on the situation. These committees will carry out joint operations wherever necessary.

The district committees were instructed to take along the political and non-political leaders and peace-loving elders of the area to counter the negative propaganda of the anti-social elements and not to allow the elements to succeed in their nefarious designes. It was reiterated in the meeting that the government and all the civil-military leadership are on the same page and safety of lives and property of the people will be ensueed by utilizing all resources.

The meeting expressed its resolve that maintaining law and order and eradicating anti-state and anti-social elements is the first priority of the government. On this occasion, the people were asked to support the government machinery and not fall prey to anyone’s propaganda because the maintenance of public order is the joint responsibility of the government and the people.

