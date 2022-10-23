KP CM review progress on mega projects of roads sector

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Land acquisition for the construction of the 30 km-long Dir Motorway has been initiated and a committee constituted to overcome any impediments and ensure timely completion of the acquisition process.

Additionally, the initial survey for the entire length of the proposed motorway has also been completed.

This was revealed in a meeting held here, with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, to review progress on mega projects of the roads sector in the province.

The meeting was briefed in detail about progress made so far on Dir Motorway, Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase 2, Madyan Bypass, Bahrain Bypass and other mega projects in the roads network sector.

The participants were informed that as per the initial tentative allotment, the overall length of Dir Motorway is 30 kilometers, having four lanes and also includes the construction of two tunnels. Regarding the Peshawar–DI Khan Motorway, it was informed that the overall length of the project is 365 kilometers, having 6 lanes and 19 interchanges on different spots. It was also informed that two tunnels will also be constructed, one in Dara Adam Khel and the other in Karak District.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the incumbent provincial government is working on connecting all districts of the province through motorways, which will not only provide quality transportation facilities for the public but will also provide a conducive environment for business activities and help make the province a transit center for trade activities. On the occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing projects within the stipulated timelines and made it clear that there would be no compromise on delay in completion of public welfare schemes. He clarified that only those projects will be inaugurated which are complete on ground in all respects.

Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mehmood, Secretary Communications & works and high ups of Pakhtunkhwa Highways authority attended the meeting.

