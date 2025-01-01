KP CM reviews flagship projects in province

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has conducted a detailed review of the progress made so far on the flagship projects of the current provincial government.

These projects include provision of solar systems to 130,000 deserving households, construction of a 120-kilometer power transmission line, construction of the Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway, establishment of the Provincial Islamic Takaful Insurance Company, Home-Stay Tourism initiative, Traffic Corridor Hub, Establishment of the Debt Management Fund, and Construction of the CRBC (Chashma Right Bank Canal) Lift Canal.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance, Muzammil Aslam, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, as well as administrative secretaries of the relevant departments.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure progress on these flagship projects according to the set timelines, emphasizing that these are game-changing initiatives for the province. He instructed that daily progress on these projects should be ensured, as the government is committed to their speedy completion and will provide the necessary resources on a priority basis.

He further stated that these projects have the potential to economically strengthen the province, offering not only essential facilities to the public but also creating opportunities for investment and employment. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to propose amendments to relevant laws to reduce the standard time frame for implementing development projects, ensuring that the benefits of these initiatives reach the public without delay.

During the briefing, it was informed that an e-balloting process will be conducted this month for the provision of free solar systems to deserving households. The contract for the construction of Lot 1 of the provincial transmission line has been awarded, with a completion timeline of 18 months. Lot 1 of the transmission line spans 40 kilometers, running from the Matiltan Powerhouse to Bahrain. Lot 2 of the transmission line will cover 80 kilometers, extending from Bahrain to the Chakdara Grid Station.

Regarding other projects, the meeting was informed that physical work on two packages of the CRBC Lift Canal project will commence by May this year. Additionally, letters have been sent to Deputy Commissioners regarding land acquisition for the Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway.

The Chief Minister directed that land acquisition for the CRBC project should begin simultaneously from both the head and tail ends. He stressed that this project is of critical importance for ensuring the province’s food security.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set the stage for another historic sports event as Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur officially inaugurated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 here on Thursday. The grand opening ceremony took place on Thursday at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, featuring vibrant performances and a spectacular fireworks display. The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan, members of the provincial assembly, government officials, journalists, athletes, and a large number of students. Traditional dances added a cultural touch to the colorful ceremony.

With a total of 2,380 athletes competing, including 1,043 female participants, this year’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games marks the largest sporting event in the province’s history. Athletes from seven regional zones are participating, with 16 sports categories for men and 12 for women. The competitions include athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, basketball, karate, taekwondo, boxing, squash, table tennis, badminton, gymnastics, throwball, judo, wushu, and handball.

Sports venues hosting these competitions include Peshawar Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, Peshawar Board Sports Ground, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Pakistan Sports Board Coaching Centre, PSB Hall, Peshawar University, and Kohat Sports Complex.

During his address, Chief Minister Gandapur congratulated the Sports Department and the athletes for organizing the event. He also announced that gold medalists in these games will receive a monthly stipend of PKR 25,000 for one year. Encouraging the participants, he emphasized the importance of perseverance, stating, “An athlete who learns to compete can never truly lose.” He also expressed his satisfaction over the inclusion of female athletes, reinforcing the idea that “Victory and defeat are part of the game, but even a loss can turn into a win. To compete in life, we must follow Islamic teachings, as a person who adheres to them always succeeds.”

In a political note, the Chief Minister remarked, “Our leader has been unjustly imprisoned, yet he has already won even behind bars. Imran Khan is an ideology-an ideology that neither dies nor fades away; it only grows stronger. He will be free soon and will once again become the Prime Minister of this country.”