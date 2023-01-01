KP CM reviews Sehat Card Plus scheme

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A meeting regarding Sehat Card Plus scheme was held here on Tuesday with the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair which discussed and reviewed in detail various matters related to the scheme.

The meeting also discussed the various aspects of the scheme with the purpose to further streamline the operational matters and to make it more effective and useful for the general public.

Advisor to Chief Minister for Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, CEO Sehat Card Dr. Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting. While briefing the participants on Sehat Card Plus, it was informed that cent percent population of the province is being provided with free treatment facilities under the scheme adding that a total of 9.87 million households of the province had been registered in Sehat Card Plus till June 2023. It was told that during the financial year 2022-23, over 1.3 million patients have been treated under Sehat card at a total cost of Rs 33.39 billion.

Briefing about the top 10 hospitals which have extended free treatment facilities to patients from July 2022 to June 2023, it was informed that Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar stood top of the list respectively.