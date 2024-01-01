KP CM says two systems, two Pakistans cannot run

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that lawyers are an important section of the society who have the most important responsibility of providing justice and fairness, merit, justice and rule of law are indispensable for any human society because the same nations.

They develop where justice prevails. Any society is peaceful and contented when people are sure of justice. He expressed these views while addressing the Bar Associations function as a special guest on Wednesday.

Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, Speaker Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, members of Provincial Assembly and lawyers participated in the ceremony. Ali Amin Gandapur appealed to the lawyers’ fraternity to support the right, not to defend any case against justice and merit because without the true rule of law we cannot move forward.

The Chief Minister further said that due to the lack of a fair system of punishment in the country, the constitution has been repeatedly violated, which is a matter of concern for us as a nation. He clarified that the religion of Islam has given us a clear path and a plan of punishment and punishment, by following which a just society can be established. Our religion teaches us to speak the truth, stick to the truth and raise our voice against oppression. We have to rise above personal interests and political affiliations and continue to fight for justice and the rule of law.

The Chief Minister said that if we do not identify wrongdoings and wrong elements, how will the path of reform be paved. He said that two laws, two systems and two Pakistans cannot run. If we really want to put the nation on the path of development and want a prosperous and peaceful society, then it is necessary that there should be the same law and a system for all, with no room for personal vendettas and likes and dislikes. Not present.

The Chief Minister said that we have to end this series and start from ourselves and take this country forward. The Chief Minister clarified that he has always spoken of truth, justice and justice and discouraged the use of institutions for personal vendetta. We have proved this by our actions and after coming to the government in the province, we did not take revenge from anyone nor did we use the provincial institutions for personal revenge.

The Chief Minister further clarified that we do not want to create hatred as it harms the country.

However, we will not give up on speaking for our right, justice and true freedom, the constitution allows us to defend our rights. Ali Amin Gandapour said that if we want to get the nation out of the current crisis and put it on the path of development, then we have to make a decision and redefine the priorities.