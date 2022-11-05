KP CM visits City to review water drainage, traffic management

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid a surprise visit to various areas of the provincial capital to review water drainage, traffic management and other arrangements after heavy rain and hailstorm hit the provincial capital on Saturday.

The Chief Minister visited Kohat Road, G. T Road, Dalazak Road, Ring Road, University Road and other areas of the Peshawar. He expressed his displeasure over poor drainage arrangements in these areas and directed the Water and Sanitation Services Company Peshawar (WSSP) and concerned departments to take steps on war footing to ensure discharge of rain water and sanitation.

He has also sought a report from the concerned departments on the non-availability of arrangements to this end despite the timely forecast of the meteorological department. He intimated the concerned departments to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard; failure to which legal action will be taken against the concerned officers.

The Chief Minister while taking strict notice of the absence of traffic officials at various spots in Peshawar and the traffic jam at Kohat Road, has also sought a report from the Chief Traffic Police and directed that additional traffic wardens be deputed at busy squares and other routes so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The Chief Minister said that providing civic facilities to the citizens is the responsibility of the government adding that he is personally monitoring the situation by visiting different areas of Peshawar.