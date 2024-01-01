KP CM vows to promote education on modern lines

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the incumbent provincial government is working under a well devised strategy to promote education sector on modern lines with special focus on imparting quality education to students especially to females adding that Alternate Learning Pathways (ALP) program is an integral part of that strategy.

Under ALP program, 1,267 centers have been established in 27 districts of the province, presently imparting formal and informal education to 42,644 students, while 62,000 students have completed their education so far under the program.

He further said that the main objective behind launching ALP program was to provide educational opportunities to those children who are out of school and cannot be enrolled in formal schools for being over aged. He mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had been working on introducing an Education Card, prioritizing the merged districts and backward areas of the province.

The Chief Minister added that female students in the schools of merged districts were being provided with a monthly stipend to improve literacy rates in those districts. He was addressing a graduation ceremony organized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department here on Monday at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

Besides, the provincial cabinet members Faisal Khan Tarakai, Major (R) Muhammad Sajjad, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, and Zahid Chan Zeb, government officials, representatives from partner organizations, students, and teachers, attended the ceremony. The Chief Minister distributed certificates to students who completed the ALP Cycle of education. Under Package E alone of the ALP program, 14,487 students have completed their education while so far 62,000 students have benefited from this program collectively.

The Chief Minister in his address said that, ‘the provincial government has also decided to provide desks and chairs in all government schools to ensure that no child has to sit without proper seating arrangements in schools’. He emphasized that providing educational opportunities to children is the state’s responsibility, and the provincial government would go all out to fulfill this responsibility effectively.

He said, “Our primary goal is to provide people with access to quality education and healthcare, not just to construct buildings. School’s building construction takes time; hence, we have chalked out a policy to start schooling in rented buildings immediately to avoid any delays and ensure that children’s time is not wasted.” He further emphasized that the provincial government was paying special attention to girls’ education because educated mothers can build an educated nation. The Chief Minister disclosed that the provincial government would soon initiate the hiring process for 16,000 teachers in the elementary and secondary education sector, ensuring complete transparency and merit in recruitment process.