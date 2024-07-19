KP demands electricity at Rs 15 per unit

Shah Faisal

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday passed a resolution, asking the federal government to fix the price of electricity in the province at Rs 15 per unit.

The resolution was moved by Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Fazal Elahi, stating that that electricity is being sold to the public at Rs 70-80 per unit, despite the fact that it costs only Rs 2 to produce.

The resolution demanded that the federal government provide electricity to the province at a price of Rs 10 to Rs 15 per unit. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly through a resolution also demanded the centre to end electricity load-shedding in the province. Coincidentally, the power supply was suspended in the assembly hall during the debate on the resolution.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a resolution against the ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In the provincial assembly, Law Minister Aftab Alam presented the resolution, stating that the Supreme Court’s decision makes it clear that PTI is the largest political party in the country.

The resolution emphasized that, according to the Supreme Court’s decision, PTI should be given reserved seats. Despite this judicial decision, the federal cabinet is promoting the narrative of banning PTI. The resolution asserted that PTI stands with the constitution, and any ban on the party would be a violation of Article 17 of the Constitution.

It is noteworthy that, a few days ago, Federal Minister for Information, Atta Tarar, announced during a press conference that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the country cannot coexist. He stated that a ban on PTI is being considered and that a review petition on the decision of reserved seats has been filed.

He claimed that the Supreme Court has given undue relief to PTI. Following Atta Tarar’s press conference, PTI responded strongly, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also stated that the decision to ban PTI should be immediately reversed. The local government and mines& mineral (amendment) Bills 2024 were also presented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

These bills were presented by Law Minister Aftab Alam and Local Government Minister Arshad Ayub. Speaker KP Assembly Babar Salim allowed the Ministers to present the Bills. The members of opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly staged a walk out after the Speaker Babar Salim did not allow them to speak during passage of resolutions presented by the Law Minister Aftab Ahmad.

The Speaker observed that first the Minister should present resolutions in the assembly and later the opposition members would be allowed to speak on a point of order. Later, the opposition members returned to the house on the request of Provincial Ministers. The Speaker adjourned the assembly session till Monday.

The names of panel of chairmen for ongoing session of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly with speaker Babar Salim Swati in chair were announced. The speaker announced names of panel of chairmen including MPAs Muhammad Idress, Miansharafat, Hamyun Khan and Aftab Haider. The house also offered fateha for victims of bomb blasts and terrorist attacks and Shaheed Geelman Wazir.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also discuss the firing incident on the peaceful procession in Bannu and the deteriorating law and order situation in the province. JUI-F MPA Adnan Khan, speaking on a point of order, highlighted that the people of Bannu, who were peacefully demanding peace, were fired upon, resulting in 20 injuries. He urged the government to take action against the perpetrators and ensure the safety of the people.

JUI-F parliamentary leader Lutfur Rehman highlighted security concerns, stressing that the country was facing a critical situation and demanding governmental action against terrorism to protect the citizens. Other members of the provincial assembly also called for steps to restore peace in the province. Provincial minister Dr Amjad Khan reassured the assembly that the government was taking the law and order situation seriously.

He announced that an inquiry into the Bannu firing incident had been ordered and a committee would be formed to investigate the incident and ensure public safety. KP Assembly Speaker Babar Salim Swati emphasised the need for a collaborative approach to address the issue, suggesting the formation of a committee comprising the government, opposition, security officials, and administrative officials to find a solution. The assembly session was adjourned till Monday.