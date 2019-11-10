KP doctors call off strike after successful talks with govt

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Doctors community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa called off their strike after successful talks with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The chief minister has constituted a committee to redress the reservations of doctors in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

speaking on the occasion, he said the problems faced by the health workers would also be resolved on the recommendations of the committee.

Mahmood Khan asked the health authorities to support the government for the provision of better health facilities and work with missionary zeal.

The doctors had been protesting against the regional and district health authorities.

Earlier on November 7, protesting young doctors in Punjab had announced to end their strike after Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered young doctors to call off their sit-in immediately.

As per details, the Grand Health Alliance has called off the strike after Lahore High Court (LHC) had formed committee over the Medical Teachings Institutions (MIT) ordinance act.

“We are calling off the strike on the orders of LHC,” said Grand Health Alliance members while talking to media in Lahore.

The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) which consists of young doctors, young consultants, nurses, paramedical staff, allied health professionals and all healthcare associations had been staging a protest from the past one month against the ordinance.