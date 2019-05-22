KP doctors end strike after successful negotiations with govt

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa doctors ended their strike and the hospitals across the province will be reopened from today following successful negotiations with the provincial government.

According to details, doctors had been protesting in government hospitals across the province for the past six days after associate professor Dr Ziauddin blamed provincial health minister Hisham Inamullah Khan for being attacked.

Outpatient departments (OPDs) at hospitals across KP had remained closed due to protests by doctor’s association after a skirmish between them and the security staff of provincial health minister, creating immense difficulties for patients.

The protesting doctors met with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and after successful talks decided to end their strike.

According to details, two committees will be constituted to look into the grievances of doctors.

The first committee will review the proposed reforms in the health department. The other committee will conduct an inquiry into the alleged manhandling of a doctor by the provincial health minister and his security guards.