KP Educational Boards declare SSC results

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education have announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-1) for the year 2023. A formal ceremony in this regard was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan as chief guest. For the first time in the history of the province matric results of all boards have been announced simultaneously.

According to the results, overall success rate in the examination under the BISE Peshawar was 86%. Adan Shahid of science group has secured the overall first position with 1086 marks whereas Lababa Alam and Aneeba Asad have secured second and third positions with 1083 and 1082 marks respectively.

Under BISE Abbottabad the success rate in examination was 82%. Amama Noor of Science group secured first position with 1064 marks whereas Toba Murtaza stood second with 1059 marks and Fakhta Sadiq secured third position with 1055 marks.

Under BISE Bannu, the success rate in the examination was 87%. Javed Khan from Science group secured overall first position with 1056 marks whereas Rizwanullah and Rabia Saadullah Khan have secured second and third positions with 1053 and 950 marks respectively.

Overall success rate in the examination held under BISE D.I.Khan was 88.07%. According to the results Saira Bibi and Dua Zainab of Science group have clinched the first position in the board with the 1064 marks. Iman Saleem have secured second position with 1063 marks whereas Momina Sadia and Hadia Zainab clinched third position with 1060 marks.

Under BISE Kohat, the overall success rate in the examination was 87.45%. as per details,Syed Adan Raza from science group secured overall first position in the board with 1048 marks whereas Ahmad Ali with 1045 marks stood second and Minhal Naeem with 1040 marks remained at third position.

Under the Malakand board, the success rate remained 91%. Muhammad Farooq of Science group obtained 1083 marks securing the overall first position in the board. Mehreen Hamish with 1081 marks remain at second position whereas Sabhat Malik with 1079 marks remained at third position.

Overall success rate in the examination under BISE Mardan was 87%. Maheen Chand and Sarah Khan with 1075 marks clinched the overall first position whereas Bismah Rehman, Shaista Tahir and Nida Iqbal shared second position with 1074 marks.

Similarly overall success rate under BISE Swat was 88%. Jawad Alam of Science secured first position with 1073 marks, Irfanullah stood second with 1072 marks whereas Shakirullah and Adil Muneeb Ahmad have clinched overall third position with 1070 marks.

Addressing the result announcement ceremony, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan felicitated the students, their parents and teachers on their remarkable success and said that the students who succeeded in the board exams not only got the reward of their hard work but also made their parents and teachers proud. He added that the basic requirement for success in any profession is commitment, sincerity and whole hearted dedication which pave way for achieving ultimate goal.

Muhammad Azam Khan further said that the development of education sector always remains priority area of every government and state adding that the caretaker provincial government is paying special attention to education sector despite its limited mandate and resources. An amount of Rs.4.5 billion have been allocated for 107 various development projects of the primary and secondary education sector in the development budget of the first four months of current financial year, for which 4.5 billion rupees have been allocated. The number of schools in the province is being increased substantially besides launching second shifts in government schools. He said that our aim is to continue the reforms and development process in the education sector so that we can provide quality education facilities to our upcoming generations. The caretaker provincial minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah, higher authorities of elementary and secondary education departments, heads of educational boards, position holder students and their parents attended the ceremony.