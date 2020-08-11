KP government issues health guidelines for tourists

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for travel enthusiasts heading to the province’s tourist destinations to avoid resurgence of coronavirus cases.

According to the SOPs, tourists will be required to carry face masks and sanitisers with them and have their body temperature checked at all entry points of tourist spots. The availability of sanitisers at all such places has been made mandatory.

Tourists have been advised to visit a healthcare facility nearby in case of an emergency and a person suspected to be carrying coronavirus will also have to approach a closeby health centre for a check-up.

Besides, the government has instructed the management of hotels to keep a record of all visitors. The deputy commissioners and district health officers (DHOs) have been asked to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Last week, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced the government’s decision to resume tourism and reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas, parks and gyms after a nearly five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All schools and other educational institutions in the country will reopen from September 15.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) instructed the local administrations of Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir to ensure that all tourists wear face masks to avoid any potential spread of Covid-19.