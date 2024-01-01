KP Governor again offers olive branch to CM Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday again urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to sit together for the welfare of the people of the province.

Addressing a public gathering in Malakand’s Dargai area, Kundi again reaffirmed his commitment that he will play his legal role of mediator between the province and the centre. He said he would raise the issues of the province at all forums.

The Governor also requested the Centre to hand over three power companies’ control to the KP government which will be responsible for the profit and loss of the companies.

Kundi said the tax exemption for the people of Malakand division was Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s gift, adding that he would again talk to the centre to restore the tax exemption.

He advised the residents of Malakand that protests were not the solution to the problems and that all stakeholders should jointly work hard to solve the issues.

He said instead of adopting an uncivilized attitude, we should speak with logic. He again invited KP CM to visit the Governor’s House, adding that if Gandapur felt reluctant, then he was ready to visit CM House.

He urged the provincial government and all political parties to join hands for the peace and progress of the province. KP Governor said the Governor’s House was open for all political parties. He said all political fights are made on political grounds and now it was the time to show performance. He made it clear that there was no chance to impose an emergency in the province as the PPP believes in democracy.