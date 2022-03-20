KP Governor approaches PHC against ECP’s notice

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has filed writ petition against showcase notice issued by Election Commission of Pakistan for his participation in public gathering at Lower Dir district on the invitation of Prime Minister on 11 March at Peshawar High Court.

The petition arguing that to declared the notice void because it is unconstitutional and added that the position of Governor is not like Chief Minister as public position that’s why he can participant in the public gathering.

The counsel for petitioner is Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate while Secretary, Chief Election Commissioner and Regional Election Commissioner have been made respondents in the writ. The writ petition stating that Governor is representative of Federation while have no powers like appointments, recruitments, provision funds and has no direct role in politics.

The petition further arguing that President of Pakistan has issued Ordinance for allowing public-office-holders to participate in public gathering while it is still in field and added that the petitioner has no in role in preparation Code of Conduct neither informed in this regard.

The writ arguing that notice issued by District Monitoring Officer is against constitutional jurisdiction of High Court and contradictory with Election Act 2017 and requested to direct ECP for withdrawal of notice and to stop precedence on the notice till the disposal of this instant petition. Moreover, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan along with provincial minister had already challenged ECP notice at PHC while early hearing is expected in the writ petitions.

