KP governor dubs Gandapur ‘liar’ over war on terror funding

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday dubbed Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as a “liar” over the war on terror funding.

Expressing his thoughts, Kundi said, “The chief minister is a liar, as the province was given Rs500 billion in line with the war on terror. The PTI workers were causing an uproar in Islamabad with the usage of tear gas and baton charge.”

“The local representatives today questioning that now we are being baton-charged,” said Kundi.”

The provincial government has provided Rs10 million each to the bereaved families of the Kurram martyrs,” Kundi added.

Last month in December, Kundi assailed the provincial government for back-to-back protests.

According to details, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah called on Kundi in Peshawar. On this occasion, both the leaders exchanged views on the country’s political situation.

Expressing his thoughts, Kundi said, “The provincial government is ignoring the problems faced by the masses.”

Meanwhile, Shah vowed to extend full support to Kundi.