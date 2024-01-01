KP Governor emphasizes political unity to address national crises

F.P. Report

Lahore: During his visit to Lahore on Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visited the residence of senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Haji Aziz ur Rehman Chan. Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan was also present on the occasion.

The governors of both provinces met with political and social leaders at Aziz ur Rehman Chan’s residence and discussed the overall situation of the country.

Addressing a press conference at the residence, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that the country is currently going through difficult times and invited all political parties to unite and play their part in steering the nation out of crises.

He mentioned that an invitation was extended to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a meal, but he has been hesitant.Kundi highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces more challenges than Punjab.

He noted that the situation on the ground differs from what is shown on social media, with issues in law and order, health, and education.

The province has 34 universities, with over 25 of them lacking vice-chancellors, leading to the deterioration of the higher education system.

He assured that with federal cooperation, the province’s difficulties would be addressed.

The governor praised the PPP’s work in the health and education sectors in Sindh, describing it as revolutionary, and expressed his intention to replicate such developmental efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He credited the PPP for the 18th and 19th constitutional amendments, which empowered the provinces, and emphasized that institutions should work within their boundaries to avoid conflicts.

Kundi criticized the founder of PTI, calling him incompetent and stating that he had handed over his social media account to an equally unqualified person.

He remarked that if there are objections regarding elections, relevant forums are available to address them, and the times of relying on others’ shoulders are over.

He pointed out that the same Election Commission was in place in 2018 when the PTI founder had praised it. Regarding the May 9 incidents, he demanded that those involved should be punished and questioned how the system would function if such people came to power.

He mentioned that when the government sent ordinances, the acting president signed them. Reflecting on the justice system, Kundi noted that it took 40 years for them to get justice from the court, and asked rhetorically if Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto could be brought back now.

Governor Kundi called on all political parties to demonstrate unity and solidarity for the country’s development and prosperity and to contribute to stabilizing the national economy. Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan also addressed the press conference, welcoming Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to Lahore.