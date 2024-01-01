KP Governor Faisal Kundi asks CM Gandapur to seek vote of confidence

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to take a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

The KP governor, during his visit to Jamia Ashrafia in Lahore, talked to the media and said the law and order situation in the province has deteriorated, with no-go areas emerging. He emphasised the need to restore peace in the province, assuring that the federal government has provided full support.

Governor Kundi acknowledged that while differences with the provincial government persist, there should be no politics over peace and development in KP. He also mentioned his intention to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call an Apex Committee meeting to discuss the restoration of law and order.

Highlighting the deteriorating security situation, he pointed out attacks on rural health centres, saying, “We are in search of peace.” He criticised past decisions to resettle militants, calling it a grave mistake, as these groups have now taken up arms against the country. He also referenced efforts such as fencing the Afghan border to bring stability.

Kundi remarked on the shifting political landscape, noting, “Those who used to mock Maulana Fazlur Rehman are now seeking his guidance.” He pointed out that the PTI frequently turns to Maulana Fazlur Rehman for political solutions. Referring to PTI leaders, he added, “After serving just one year in jail, they have started crying and demanding an NRO.”

The KP governor commended the sacrifices made by the Pak Army, police, politicians, and the media for peace. He particularly highlighted the ultimate sacrifice given by the children of the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar for the province’s stability.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Data Darbar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Data Darbar, the shrine of famous Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Hajveri, commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Faisal Karim Kundi laid a ‘chaddar’ of flowers on the grave of Data Ganj Bakhsh, and they along with devotees also prayed for the progress and stability of Pakistan and durable peace in the country. Prayers were also offered for the welfare and wellbeing of Muslim Ummah.

The KP governor had a meeting with the Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Shahid Hameed Virk who briefed him about the project for the decoration and renovation of Data Darbar.

Faisal Karim Kundi extended greetings to the devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and around the world in connection with 981st Urs which concluded on Monday.

Later on, Faisal Karim also distributed “Langar” (free meal) among the devotees.

