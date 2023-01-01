KP Governor for resolution of security challenge before polls

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Ghulam Ali here Friday underscored the need for resolution of security and delimitation of constituencies’ issues before holding of elections in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

In his letter addressed to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Governor said that presently the security situation was alarming in newly merged areas and additional security was not available besides economic challenges. While highlighting various issues including security challenges, the Governor said national census was underway in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and delimitation of constituencies had to be made, adding resolution of these issues were must before announcement of the election day in KP.

It merits mentioning that the Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa during a high level meeting with ECP Islamabad has given May 28 for election in Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The governor said that free movement of polling staff and politicians were not possible in the wake of security challenges in merged areas. He suggested taking Ministries of Defense and Interior besides other relevant stakeholders into confidence on the election date.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali also said that efforts are underway to overcome current financial crises urging nation to join hands for development and progress of the country.

He was the Chief Guest in a ceremony organized by Institute of Architects and Design Exhibition. He said that our nation is capable to cope with any situation adding the financial problems of the country would be over very soon.

He said that various projects have been launched in Peshawar to compete the world that is moving towards modernism and innovations. He expressed the hope that new residential schemes would address the problems of population that wants to live in affordable and beautiful homes. Governor said that builders must ensure quality and standard in construction and designs earthquake proof buildings. It is worth mentioning that ceremony was attended by 35 famous brands related to field of architecture who presented various proposals and new ideas.