KP Governor vows to defend provincial rights

PESHAWAR (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday affirmed his commitment to defending the rights of the province and its people, stating that no compromise would be made on these matters.

He expressed gratitude to the party leadership for appointing him as governor and vowed to fight for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s case.

He shared these views during a meeting with a PPP delegation led by District General Secretary, Khalid Achar.

Other attendees included Provincial Finance and Coordination Secretary Fazal Ali Wazir, Divisional President Masbahuddin, and officials.

Addressing the delegation, he encouraged political workers to remain steadfast and hardworking, assuring them that their efforts would not be in vain.

He emphasized the importance of respecting party workers and seniors, promising to support them in solving provincial issues.

The governor assured that issues related to WAPDA would be resolved and praised Director General of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Zahra Aslam, for her dedication.

He urged party workers to help deserving women benefit from the programme, noting that each tehsil president would serve as the focal person for the tehsil level office.

Governor Kundi listened to the concerns of the workers and pledged his full support in addressing their problems.

The PPP leaders, including Divisional President Masbahuddin and District General Secretary Khalid Achar and others thanked the governor for his time and commitment.