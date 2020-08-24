KP govt approves Rs. 3 billion subsidy on wheat import

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) on Monday approved approximately Rs.3 billion subsidy on import of wheat with a view to ensure smooth supply to flour mills as well as to stabilize prices.

Special cabinet meeting was held here with Chief Minister, Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Addl Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

Provincial government in its first phase will immediately import 0.15 metric tons of wheat through the Trade Corporation of Pakistan costing Rs.8.510 billion.

Same quantity will be procured in the next phase.

The Chief Minister directed the Food department to keep all options open including domestic procurement.

Cabinet also constituted a committee comprising Ministers for Food, Finance, Education and Secretary Food which will negotiate with the private sector for procurement of wheat domestically.