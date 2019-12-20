KP Govt approves Rs 400 mln for sports projects: Atif Khan

PESHAWAR (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday approved Rs 400 million for different sports projects including polo, squash and swimming pool.

The approval was given in a meeting regarding sports projects chaired by Senior Minister Atif Khan said that Rs 120.7 million would be spent on 15 polo grounds in Chitral, Rs 63.5 million on 8 polo grounds in Lower Chitral and Rs 56.87 million on 7 polo grounds in Upper Chitral, said a press release issued.

Senior Minister further said that Rs 20 million has been approved for the feasibility study of Sports City in Mardan. Rs.108.96 million funds have been approved for the construction of squash courts in 8 different educational institutions of Peshawar.

Similarly, Squash Courts would be set up in Islamia College School, Government High school No.1, High School New Village, Lady Grip Girls School, Frontier College, Benazir Women University, Government College and Jinnah College Peshawar. Besides, this Rs 99 million has been approved for swimming pool at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Rs 9.96 million for construction of synthetic tennis court in Peshawar.

Minister said that an amount of Rs 16.668 million has been allocated for the construction of ground in Khanpur Tehsil of Haripur. Sports minister said that Sports promotion is in progress in the province as per PM Imran Khan’s vision.

After a period of 9 years, 10,000 athletes from all over the country participated in successful and exciting National Games in the province, he said adding that Rs 2 lakh was given to gold medal winners at the National Games, Rs 1 lakh for the Silver and Rs 50,000 for the bronze medal players.

He said that monthly stipend programme for talented athletes has been introduced for the first time in the province. Gold, silver and bronze medal players would be given Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs10,000 monthly stipend respectively from next month.