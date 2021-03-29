KP govt closes schools in six more districts amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai has announced the closure of schools in six more districts of the province that are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, on Monday.

Tarakai confirmed that schools in Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Khyber, Dir-upper, and Shangla will remain closed till April 11.

He said educational institutions in 16 districts of the province have been closed till now. “The health of children is our priority,” he maintained.

Earlier on March 24, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that educational institutions will remain closed in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

He said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open in light of the number of infections. “Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” he added.