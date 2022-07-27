KP govt commits to facilitate journalist community: Saif

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that the role of media persons in ex-tribal regions cannot be ignored and the incumbent provincial government of Tehreek-e- Inaf has committed to facilitate them.

He expressed the views while speaking as a chief guest on the occasion of the oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet of the Landi Kotal press club here in Jirga hall, Landi Kotal on Wednesday.

He said that like other tribesmen, the tribal media persons of Khyber have also suffered in the last decades and all hurdles will be removed to build a fully furnished press club in Landi Kotal.

All facilities being enjoyed by the media persons in down towns will be provided to the merged districts journalists, he remarked.

In every two weeks, CM Mehmood Khan chairs cabinet meetings to discuss issues and development projects being functioned in the merged districts he added and said that as per expectation the provincial government will approve in the form of health, education, public health etc.

He disapproved of the Federal, Punjab and Sindh governments for unfulfilling commitment of providing funds for the progress of the former tribal agencies and said that the CM has determined to initiate uplift schemes in it.

Merging of the ex-tribal region was the decision, imposed on tribal mostly against their will however it is promulgated on them to honor it and it is duty of the government to supply all facilities available to citizens in other parts of the country, he opined.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif urged the local to assist the administration to carry out vaccination drive especially the anti-polio campaign to wipe out polio virus from the country.

Prior to it, the chief guest planted a sibling to kick off monsoon plantation drive and administered the oath to the new President of the press club, Khalil Jibran.

Best working awards were granted to the local media persons.

Qazi Fazalullah, Ibrahim Shinwari, Malik Darya Khan,Malik Masel Khan, Malik Aburrazaq, Muqtader Shah and others also spoke on the occasion.

Beside former Provincial Minister Kashef Azam, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Irshad Mohmand,Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, people from different walks of life participated in the simple but impressive gathering.