KP govt committed to use IT, says Gandapur

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken a significant step toward digital transformation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the KP Information Technology Board and the provincial police department for automation/digitization of various public services. The MoU, signed at a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, aims to digitize a wide range of public services under the police department.

Under the new digitalization initiative, key police-related services such as police certificates, registration of foreign nationals, tenant and domestic worker registration, real-time traffic information, lost and found reporting, and recruitment updates will be automated. Additionally, internal administrative functions—including legal case management, financial management, procurement, training systems, and biometric attendance—will also be digitized.

The program also involves the expansion of various public-facing police services, including the Hotel Eye app, Rabta app, Find My Cell app, e-ticketing, welfare services app, SOS alerts, and Interpol coordination tools. The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who served as chief guest. Other dignitaries included Provincial Cabinet Members Meena Khan Afridi and Shafqat Ayaz, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, Secretary ST&IT Amjad Ali Khan, and senior officials from the IT Board and police department.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister also inaugurated two new Citizen Facilitation Centers in Dera Ismail Khan and Swat. These centers will provide access to 26 different public services under one roof, including domicile certificates, birth and death certificates, arms licenses, land transfers, building plan approvals, water connections, and vehicle registrations. The initiative aims to eliminate the need for citizens to visit multiple government offices for basic services.

Speaking at the event, CM Gandapur emphasized the growing importance of digitalization, noting that his administration had launched comprehensive digitization across all government departments immediately after taking office. He said that these efforts are being guided by the KP Digital Roadmap 2030, which focuses on both public service delivery and internal administrative efficiency. The Chief Minister highlighted that the province has already begun offering most government services online and that digitalization has significantly contributed to improved transparency and resource management.

“Digitalization is helping us save time and money while making services more accessible to the public,” he said. Gandapur revealed that thanks to enhanced monitoring and automation, the provincial government has generated an additional Rs. 250 billion in revenue. He reiterated the government’s commitment to using IT as a key tool for public service reform, in line with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan. He further noted that KP is the first province in Pakistan to digitize police services, a move that will greatly enhance the department’s efficiency. The government is also investing heavily in modernizing and equipping the police force, especially as the province continues to be on the frontlines in the fight against terrorism.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government had launched Safe City project, initially targeting southern and other high-risk districts, with plans to expand it province-wide. “This is a vital step for public safety,” he said, adding that the government is committed to improving capacity across all sectors. Concluding his remarks, CM Gandapur praised the efforts of all departments involved in accelerating digital transformation and expressed confidence in making KP a truly digital province through collaborative teamwork. Addressing the event Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Technology, Inspector General Police, Zulfiqar Hameed, Secretary ST&IT Amjad Ali Khan elaborated various aspects of the initiatives.